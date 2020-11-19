Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials Will Air on TV After All Thanks to PBS Deal

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

It’s a Christmas miracle! Both A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on TV this holiday season after all.

The exciting news follows last month’s announcement that Apple TV+ would become the official home of all things Peanuts. The new deal meant that Peanuts content — including all the beloved holiday specials — would no longer air on TV and move exclusively to Apple TV’s subscription service. For the first time in decades, Halloween episode The Great Pumpkin was absent from October TV screens.



However, thanks to fervent fan backlash and a widely circulated petition, Apple TV+ has decided to partner up with PBS to briefly bring the Peanuts gang back to small screens everywhere. Good grief no more, Charlie Brown.

On both PBS and PBS Kids, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air ad-free on November 22nd at 7:30 p.m. ET. The same channels will broadcast A Charlie Brown Christmas on December 13th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Gather your popcorn, toast and jelly beans and watch #ACharlieBrownThanksgiving for FREE on @PBS and @PBSKIDS November 22, 7:30/6:30c! Check your local listings at https://t.co/hpE7KZ9vq2 or watch anytime on the @AppleTV app with an Apple TV+ subscription https://t.co/FqVW2OAoY8 pic.twitter.com/liLVijGeJD — PEANUTS (@Snoopy) November 18, 2020

For those sticking with the streaming option, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will land on Apple TV+ starting November 18th (with free streaming available from November 25th through November 27th). Meanwhile, A Charlie Brown Christmas hits the digital platform December 4th (with free streaming running from December 11th through December 13th).

That’s a lot of dates and times to remember, so we suggest marking it down on a calendar before stocking up on the Thanksgiving popcorn and jelly beans. Revisit promos for both holiday specials down below.

Apple announced Wednesday it had teamed up with @PBS for ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (on Nov. 22) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on Dec. 13). (via @NewsHourArts) https://t.co/fkgmv7ByXf — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 18, 2020