Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt Joins Cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel)

As the legends foretold — or at any rate, as Vin Diesel accidentally leaked — the Guardians of the Galaxy and the God of Thunder aren’t finished with each other yet. Via Collider, the Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt has officially joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s seen Avengers: Endgame. At the end of that blockbuster extravaganza, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor hopped on the spaceship Benatar with Star-Lord’s team. It sounds like Love and Thunder will pick up right where Endgame left off, which begs the question: will the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy (or is that Asgardians of the Galaxy?) be gracing Thor 4 with their presence?



So far only Pratt is confirmed, but Diesel seems to think his character Groot will be involved. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see more of the intergalactic crew, especially considering the friendship between Thor and Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

Pratt joins a cast that also includes Natalie Portman, who will return to the franchise to wield Mjölnir as the Goddess of Thunder after skipping Thor: Ragnarok. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is also back in her position as the Queen of Asgard, and Christian Bale has been confirmed as a yet-unknown villain. Taika Waititi is back in the director’s chair, in addition to penning the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and once again providing the voice of fan favorite Korg.

Editors' Picks Top 25 Comic Book Movies of the 2010s

Originally set for November 5th, 2021, a series of COVID-related delays now has Thor: Love and Thunder lighting up theater on February 11th, 2022.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.