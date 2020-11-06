Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Christine and the Queens Performs “People, I’ve been sad” on Corden: Watch

French pop star takes over Paris' Museum of Fine Arts

by
on November 06, 2020, 10:47am
christine and the queens late late show james corden people i've been sad
Christine and the Queens on The Late Late Show with James Corden

The original Queen of the Quarantine Performance returned on Thursday night, as Christine and the Queens beamed into Corden to sing “People, I’ve been sad”.

Throughout 2020, Chris has delivered some of the most stunning lockdown performances around. Whether covering Springsteen on Instagram, dancing through an empty venue on Fallon, or singing from a window ledge on Colbert, the French pop star has consistently found ways to make each of her appearances uniquely beautiful. For last night’s rendition of her La Vita Nuova EP lead single, Christine and the Queens took over Paris’ Musée des Beaux-Arts (the Museum of Fine Arts). And it may have been her most gorgeous late night spot yet.

Asked in a pre-performance interview why she chose the location, Chris explained,

“Around this EP, I’ve been choosing really almost postcard-y places of Paris. Really weighing down history with the weight of culture and everything. I’m trying to revisit that and be like a broken clown inside of it. I just wanted the poetry of those statues, to be like a weird ghost among them. I think it’s grandiose in a good way, and I can be sad in a really delicate way inside of it.”

Editors' Picks

Watch Christine and the Queens perform “People, I’ve been sad” below, followed by her Zoom chat with James Corden.

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb Announces New Country Album, Shares Jason Isbell Collaboration “Words of a Fool”: Stream