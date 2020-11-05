Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Gets Home Release Date

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will be receiving a home release just in time for the holidays. The writer-director’s latest blockbuster will hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital services on December 15th.

Instead of holding out until 2021 like most of Hollywood, Warner Bros. actually released the film in select theaters back in August after a brief delay. However, due to the worldwide pandemic that’s kept most US theaters shuttered since March, most movie fans either missed the opportunity to catch John David Washington and Robert Pattinson on the big screen or erred on the side of caution.



Luckily, prospective viewers will get the opportunity to pre-order physical versions of the movie on November 10th and have it on their home screens just over a month later. The 4K and Blu-ray editions will also come with an hour-long mini-documentary called Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet.

Earlier this week, Nolan shared his own thoughts on the release of the film, which has disappointed domestically (just $53.8 million on an estimated $200 million budget, according to Collider) but relatively well overseas ($283 million, via Forbes). “Warner Bros. released Tenet, and I’m thrilled that it has made almost $350 million,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “But I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release.”

He continued,

“That rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words.”

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 had an enormous impact on the success of this movie, which would have likely raked in huge numbers in a normal year just by virtue of being a Christopher Nolan flick. But since there’s no end in sight for coronavirus and no timeline for when theaters will open again in full, Nolan said that his industry needs to learn to adapt. “Long term, moviegoing is a part of life, like restaurants and everything else,” he said. “But right now, everybody has to adapt to a new reality.”

In his review of the movie, Consequence of Sound’s Robert Daniels said Tenet is Nolan’s weakest movie yet in terms of character work and storytelling, but that it was an ambitious technical marvel nonetheless. “A gutsy venture, Nolan does provide the best action sequences of his career, and these astounding feats nearly abate the glaring holes,” Robert Daniels wrote.

At least its soundtrack featured a pretty cool Travis Scott song.

