Randy Blythe, photo by Antonio Marino Jr. / Neil Fallon of Clutch, photo by David Brendan Hall

Clutch have dusted off their 1992 track “Passive Restraints”, giving it a massive update in the form a re-recorded version featuring vocals by Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe.

The track is part of Clutch’s WeatherMaker Vault Series Vol. 1 compilation which finds the band reimagining old songs with new studio recordings. For Clutch fans, it’s been a trip down memory lane, as the band breath new life into older deep cuts.



For Blythe, this was the guiding motivation behind convincing Clutch to resurrect “Passive Restraint”. A rather obscure track from their 1992 EP of the same name, Blythe recalls hearing it years ago and made sure Clutch revived it for the Vault Series.

“When Clutch asked if I wanted to sing an older song with them during our 2016 tour together, I knew immediately which one I wanted to do — ‘Passive Restraints’,” Blythe said in a press release. “We performed it in Milwaukee, then again a few years later at Copenhell Fest in Denmark, and I had a blast both times. I think they were a bit surprised I chose a song released in 1992, but I’ve been a fan for a long time. I’ve followed their development as a band since the early days and have enjoyed every album, but as a musician, I know sometimes it’s fun to dust off something you haven’t played in many years and see how it sounds. The song holds up to this day, and I was honored to sing on its re-release.”

According to Clutch frontman Neil Fallon, “Passive Restraints” was one of the first Clutch songs for which he wrote lyrics. The track was a set staple for years, but “fell by the wayside as we wrote more and more songs over the years,” Fallon said.

“When we toured with Lamb of God a few years back, Randy would often ask us to bring it back into rotation,” he added. “We dragged our feet, and finally, we caved. And we were glad we did. The last time Clutch played Copenhell, Randy joined us on stage to perform the song. We decided to re-record it for the WM Vault Series and thought it was only fitting to have Randy join us.”

Both Clutch and Lamb of God have been active during the pandemic. The latter released an excellent self-titled album and contributed music to the new Bill & Ted film, as well streaming two virtual concerts.

Clutch have been especially active with livestreams, hosting numerous virtual events like the by-request “Live from the Doom Saloon” throughout the pandemic.

You can listen to Clutch and Blythe’s crushing new version of “Passive Restraints” below. Pre-order WeatherMaker Vault Series Vol. 1 via Amazon ahead of its November 27th release.