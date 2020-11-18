Clutch Detail Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. 1 Collection

Clutch have offered up details on their upcoming Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. 1 collection, which arrives November 27th.

The 10-song release features nine previously released singles from their ongoing Weathermaker Vault Series. These songs revisit covers and old tracks from Clutch’s back catalog, re-imagining them with new studio recordings.



We’ve previously reported on reworkings of “Willie Nelson” and the Creedence Clearwater Revival cover “Fortunate Son”. Most recently, the band tabbed Lamb of God frontman and longtime Clutch fan Randy Blythe for an updated take on “Passive Restraints”. The latter perfectly exemplifies Clutch’s prerogative with the Weathermaker series, injecting new life into an old track from Clutch’s second 1992 EP.

“This Clutch release is unique in that we chose to record some of our favorite songs by artists that have provided us with inspiration over the years as well as re-record some Clutch Classics,” drummer Jean-Paul Gaster said in a press announcement. “Hitting the studio this way was great to keep our recording chops up as well as celebrate some music that has meant so much to us as fans and musicians.”

Vol. 1 conveniently houses the singles together, with the addition of one previously unreleased track, a Spanish cover of “Algo Ha Cambiado” by Argentinean blues guitarist Norberto “Pappo” Napolitano.

The release is available on CD and digitally on the 27th, with the vinyl release coming next year. You can pre-order the collection via Amazon.

The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. 1 Artwork:

The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. Passive Restraints

02. Electric Worry

03. Run, John Barleycorn, Run

04. Evil

05. Fortunate Son

06. Algo Ha Cambiado

07. Spacegrass

08. Precious and Grace

09. Smoke Banshee

10. Willie Nelson