Release Cthulu with This Lovecraftian Horror T-Shirt

If you've accepted a deity into your heart, how about this Eldritch horror for your chest?

on November 10, 2020, 2:23pm
Lovecraftian Horror

There’s no “I” in “team” but there’s a “u” in “cult,” and dread Cthulu needs you. Get ready to free the Great Old One with this new T-shirt ode to Lovecraftian horror.

With artwork by Steven Fiche, the latest original design on the Consequence Store comes in celebration of our ranking of every story by H.P. Lovecraft. A single eyeball with the Consequence logo for an iris sits nestled in a mound of red flesh on the front of the tee. On the back, a gorgeously grotesque mass of monstrous body parts — tentacles, eyes, teeth, and tongues — reaches out of the frame above the Consequence name logo. It’s how you can wear your heart on your sleeve and an unspeakable terror on your chest.

Available in Royal Blue, Red, or Black, pre-orders for our Lovecraftian Horror shirt are going on now. Also be sure to check out our full range of T-shirts, hoodies, and face masks on our web store.

In addition to supporting Consequence of Sound, an independent media company, a portion of proceeds from all sales on the Consequence Store go toward MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund to aid music professionals impacted by the pandemic.

In addition, if you’re interested in submitting your own face mask or T-shirt designs, send your ideas to consequenceartdesigns@gmail.com. If we dig your design, we’ll get in touch.

