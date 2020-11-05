Menu
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Dallas Transitional Home for LGBTQ Youth Named After Power Trip’s Riley Gale

The new home was made possible through donations to Dallas Hope Charities in Gale's honor

by
on November 05, 2020, 1:59pm
Riley Gale LGBTQ Transitional Home
Riley Gale, photo by Jon Hadusek

Dallas Hope Charities has announced that a new transitional home for LGBTQ youth will be named after late Power Trip frontman Riley Gale.

Donations made in Gale’s honor following his tragic passing in August fast-tracked the purchase of the new youth home, which Dallas Hope Charities are naming after the singer: “Dallas Hope Center – Riley Gale Location”.

“We are so grateful for all the donors and supporters that have made it possible for us to own our residence and expand our ability to give peace and dignity to our city’s youth that need support and encouragement to live their authentic and independent life,” Dallas Hope Charities CEO Evie Scrivner said in a press release.

Regarding contributions from the metal community, Scrivner told the Dallas Observer: “We had no idea what that would result in, but the metal, thrasher community is like the most giving, generous, connected — it’s crazy just the people that have come together.”

Dallas Hope Charities perviously announced that a new library at its Dallas Hope Center would also be named after Gale, who supported the organization throughout his career. Power Trip had requested fans donate to the charity in a statement regarding the singer’s death, resulting in an outpouring of support.

Editors' Picks

Gale died unexpectedly from unidentified causes at age 34 in late August, and the shock of his passing was felt across the metal community. The acclaimed thrash band was in the early stages of working on the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Nightmare Logic when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Several tributes to Gale have taken place since his passing, including Trivium covering a Power Trip song during a livestream performance, and Chicago restaurant Kuma’s Corner naming a burger after the singer.

Donate to Dallas Hope Charities at this link.

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
St. Vincent Covers Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy” with Dave Grohl on Drums: Stream