Dave Chappelle to Host Saturday Night Live’s Post-Election Episode

Dave Chappelle, photo courtesy of SNL

Dave Chappelle famously hosted Saturday Night Live’s first episode following Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in 2016. Now, the veteran comedian is set to return to Studio 8H for SNL’s first episode following the 2020 election.

The 2016 episode marked Chappelle’s first time hosting SNL, and notably saw the comedian try to make sense of Trump’s election during a lengthy 11-minute monologue. “We’ve actually elected an Internet troll as our president,” he remarked at the time. “The whites were furious. I’ve never seen anything like it. I haven’t seen whites this mad since the O.J. verdict.” However, he also drew criticism from progressives when he closed his monologue by saying, “I’m wishing Donald Trump luck. And I’m going to give him a chance.” Later in the episode, Chappelle appeared alongside Chris Rock in a sketch spoofing an election party attended by horrified liberals.



For his efforts, Chappelle won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Chappelle’s return to SNL follows news that both Netflix and HBO Max acquired non-exclusive streaming rights to Chappelle’s Show and will begin streaming episodes today, November 1st.

SNL did not say who would appear as the musical guest on the November 7th episode alongside Chappelle.