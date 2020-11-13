Menu
David Bowie and Morrissey’s Live Duet of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer” Receives Official Release: Stream

It's also coming as a 7-inch single backed by Moz's new take on The Jam's "That's Entertainment"

Nearly three decades after it was performed, David Bowie and Morrissey’s live cover of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer” has finally been given an official release.

The recording comes from Morrissey’s 1991 concert at Los Angeles’ Forum. During the encore, Morrissey began singing “Cosmic Dancer” by himself, when suddenly from the darkness at the back of the stage came a second voice. To the crowd’s surprise and delight, out walked Bowie to duet on the classic Electric Warrior cut.

While the performance has circulated online for years, this marks the first time it’s received an official digital release. It will also arrive as a double A-side 7-inch single on February 19th, 2021, backed by a new version of Moz’s cover of The Jam’s “That’s Entertainment”. Morrissey recorded this take earlier this year, making it different from the widely known version from the ’90s.

Stream David Bowie and Morrissey’s “Cosmic Dancer” cover below. Underneath that, you can watch video capturing the live duet.

The release comes just a week after T. Rex’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It also follows Morrissey’s latest album, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain from March.

