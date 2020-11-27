David Lynch to Begin Production on New Project for Netflix

David Lynch

David Lynch is set to begin production on a new project for Netflix.

As the fan site Welcome to Twin Peaks points out, the industry trade Production Weekly revealed news of the project in its latest issue. Lynch will write the direct the project, which carries the working title of Wisteria. Filming is scheduled to begin in May 2021 at Los Angeles’ Calvert Studios. Citing its own sources, Welcome to Twin Peaks reports that the project will take the form of a limited episodic series.



Lynch kickstarted his partnership with Netflix earlier this year when he brought his short film What Did Jack Do? to the streaming platform. Over quarantine, he’s kept busy by resurrecting his weather reports and uploading original videos to YouTube.

While we wait for more details on Wisteria, revisit the recent episode of our new podcast series The Side Track, which features Creep director Patrick Brice offering full commentary on Lynch's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.

