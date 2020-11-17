Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore Announces Solo EP, Shares New Single “Mandrill”: Stream

The five-track release is due out in January

by
on November 17, 2020, 9:00am
Depeche Mode Martin Gore EP solo new song music Mandrill, photo by Travis Shinn
Martin Gore, photo by Travis Shinn

Martin Gore, founding member of Depeche Mode and one of the latest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, has announced a new solo EP. It’s called The Third Chimpanzee and it’s due out January 29th. To celebrate, he’s sharing the lead single “Mandrill”, which you can stream below.

The Third Chimpanzee is a five-track release of synthpop and atmospheric electronica. It follows his 2015 solo full-length, MG. According to Gore, the new EP is a little less down-to-earth and a little more surreal than his previous work.

“The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human,” said Gore in a statement. “It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler’, after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book ‘The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee.’ It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

Editors' Picks

Pre-orders for The Third Chimpanzee are currently ongoing, including a limited-edition 12″ vinyl in azure blue. Check out the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork after the jump.

The Third Chimpanzee EP Artwork:

The Third Chimpanzee by Martin Gore album artwork cover art

The Third Chimpanzee EP Tracklist:
01. Howler
02. Mandrill
03. Capuchin
04. Vervet
05. Howler’s End

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
311’s Nick Hexum on Living with Anxiety
Next Story
New Season of The Opus Conjures Up Some Black Magic with Santana’s Abraxas