Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against Diplo in Revenge Porn Case

Diplo, photo via Facebook

A Los Angeles judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Diplo in a case involving a woman who claims the DJ/producer distributed sexually explicit photos and video of her as an act of revenge porn, according to NBC News.

According to court documents, the alleged victim, whose identity has been kept anonymous, says she first met Diplo in 2014, when she was 17 and he was 36. Several years later, she says they had an intimate relationship, and at one point he allegedly recorded them having sex even though she asked him not to.



After the woman shared her story about Diplo on social media, she says a Twitter account with one follower and the handle “Jeanne Yang” responded to her with sexually explicit content of the woman that she said she had shared only with Diplo, reports NBC News.

The woman is being represented by powerhouse attorney Lisa Bloom. In a statement, Bloom said, “I am proud to represent a young woman with serious allegations of misconduct against Diplo. We have reviewed her claims, and spoken to several other women. We find her to be credible and brave.”

“We recently filed for a restraining order to prevent Diplo or anyone associated with him from distributing revenge porn images of my client, which is illegal and often done to discourage accusers from coming forward,” Bloom added.

An attorney representing Diplo, Bryan J. Freedman, said the accuser “has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so.”

“To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law,” Freedman contended. “In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person—and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.”

For now, a judge has sided with Bloom and her client, ordering Diplo to halt posting the explicit images unless he’s given written permission and to remove any pictures previously posted.