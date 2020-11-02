What’s Streaming on Disney+ in November 2020

Disney+ is looking to the stars across November.
Whether they’re leaving our atmosphere with continuing episodes of The Right Stuff or absconding to a galaxy far, far away with The Mandalorian, The Mouse House clearly has no intentions of spending time in reality here on Earth.
No kidding! Because if they’re not blasting off, they’re celebrating the art of imagination with docuseries such as Inside Pixar and Marvel’s 616 or putting up the holiday lights with the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. There are no shortage of escapes here.
Nostalgics can also find solace in revisiting classics such as Disney’s A Christmas Carol and Mr. Magoo. Sadly, there isn’t much else being added to the back catalogue — perhaps they’re saving some titles for Christmas come December? We’ll see.
Until then, be thankful for what you’re getting in November and consult the entire list below.
What’s Coming to Disney+ in November 2020
Available November 6th
Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)
Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)
Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 107 – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”
Mr. Magoo
The Mandalorian – Episode 202 – “Chapter 10”
One Day At Disney – Episode 149 – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”
The Right Stuff – Episode 106 – “VOSTOK”
Weird But True – Season Finale Episode 313 – “Camping”
Available November 13th
Inside Pixar
Petra: City of Riches
Ultimate Viking Sword
The Mandalorian – Episode 203 – “Chapter 11”
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Season Finale Episode 108 – “Baby Gorilla Grace”
The Right Stuff – Episode 107 – “Ziggurat”
One Day At Disney – Episode 150 – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”
Available November 17th
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Available November 18th
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
Available November 20th
Planes
Planes: Fire Rescue
Marvel’s 616
The Real Right Stuff
The Mandalorian – Episode 204 “Chapter 12”
The Right Stuff – Finale Episode 108 “Flight”
One Day At Disney – Episode 151 “Season Finale”
Available November 27th
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (s3)
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Party Animals (s1)
Alaska: Port Protection
Black Beauty
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
The Mandalorian – Episode 205 “Chapter 13”