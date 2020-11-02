What’s Streaming on Disney+ in November 2020

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+)

Disney+ is looking to the stars across November.

Whether they’re leaving our atmosphere with continuing episodes of The Right Stuff or absconding to a galaxy far, far away with The Mandalorian, The Mouse House clearly has no intentions of spending time in reality here on Earth.



No kidding! Because if they’re not blasting off, they’re celebrating the art of imagination with docuseries such as Inside Pixar and Marvel’s 616 or putting up the holiday lights with the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. There are no shortage of escapes here.

Nostalgics can also find solace in revisiting classics such as Disney’s A Christmas Carol and Mr. Magoo. Sadly, there isn’t much else being added to the back catalogue — perhaps they’re saving some titles for Christmas come December? We’ll see.

Until then, be thankful for what you’re getting in November and consult the entire list below.

What’s Coming to Disney+ in November 2020

Available November 6th

Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 107 – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

Mr. Magoo

The Mandalorian – Episode 202 – “Chapter 10”

One Day At Disney – Episode 149 – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

The Right Stuff – Episode 106 – “VOSTOK”

Weird But True – Season Finale Episode 313 – “Camping”

Available November 13th

Inside Pixar

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

The Mandalorian – Episode 203 – “Chapter 11”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Season Finale Episode 108 – “Baby Gorilla Grace”

The Right Stuff – Episode 107 – “Ziggurat”

One Day At Disney – Episode 150 – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

Available November 17th

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Available November 18th

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Available November 20th

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

Marvel’s 616

The Real Right Stuff

The Mandalorian – Episode 204 “Chapter 12”

The Right Stuff – Finale Episode 108 “Flight”

One Day At Disney – Episode 151 “Season Finale”

Available November 27th

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (s3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (s1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Black Beauty

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

The Mandalorian – Episode 205 “Chapter 13”