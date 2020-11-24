Menu
Distillers, My Chemical Romance, Murder by Death, and Thursday Members Cover Annie Lennox: Stream

The rendition of "Walking on Broken Glass" is the latest in the "Bedroom Covers" series

on November 24, 2020, 5:58pm
Brody Dalle and others coverAnnie Lennox, via Youtube

Distillers singer Brody Dalle leads a new quarantine rendition of the Annie Lennox hit “Walking on Broken Glass” featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Murder by Death, and Thursday, among others. The performance is the latest in the “Bedroom Covers” series from the Two Minutes to Late Night YouTube channel.

Dalle shares vocal duties with Murder by Death singer Adam Turla, as My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, Thursday drummer Tucker Rule, and Soul Glo bassist GG Guerra back them up. As always, Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds) is on board to provide additional vocals and guitar.

The all-star group of performers take Annie Lennox’s 1992 pop classic and give it a punk and metal vibe, with some heavy guitars and Dalle’s raspy delivery. Murder by Death’s Turla dons a white wig as he pays homage to the 18th century setting of the original “Walking on Broken Glass” music video.

A previous edition of “Bedroom Covers” featured Max Weinberg covering the Misfits with members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed and more, while another included members of Coheed and Cambria, Tool, Mastodon, and Primus covering Rush.

Watch Brody Dalle and company performing “Walking on Broken Glass” below.

