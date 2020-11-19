Rapper Turns Himself in to Police After Shooting Flamethrower Atop NYC Bus

Dupree G.O.D. fires off his flame thrower, photo via Twitter

Did you know that the city of New York objects to random citizens leaping on top of packed municipal busses and indiscriminately shooting off flamethrowers? Rapper Dupree G.O.D. has learned that lesson, and he’s now turned himself in to police (via New York Daily News).

The stunt began as a quest — a successful one, we might add — to film a viral video. On November 8th at around 5:30 pm, an ice cream truck pulled up at a traffic light next to bus No. 4048. Dupree, shirtless and holding a jumbo-sized blowtorch, vaulted from his perch in the ice cream truck to the top of the bus. As a crowd of supporters cheered, he lit up the sky with bursts of flame. As for the people on the bus, they had no idea what was happening.



Police responded to a 911 call, but by the time they arrived both MC and MTA were gone. Cops initially assumed the call had been unfounded, but in the days that followed, video of the event spread across the internet. Yesterday, November 18th, Dupree turned himself in. When asked what he had hoped to achieve with the flamethrower, he replied, “Art, man. Art.”

Dupree also claimed that, “Everything was in a safe, controlled environment,” which is an odd way to describe a public road full of unconsenting civilians. The rapper added, “It’s for the art. For the Wu-Tang.”

The flamethrower itself has not been found, but it was probably legally obtained, since almost all such devices are nearly unregulated. It should be noted, too, that it was not a military-grade device, because those horrifying machines spray jellied gasoline. Dupree’s device was likely propane-powered, and more closely related to an overgrown Zippo than a weapon of war. Still, a reckless endangerment charge wouldn’t be a surprise, and since NYC has all sorts of laws designed to protect busses and bus drivers, the rapper is likely looking at some serious fines and perhaps a stint in jail. Chalk it up to another artist suffering for his art. Check out the video below.

This isn’t Dupree’s first brush with controversy. Over the summer, he filmed a series of prank TikToks in which he threw a wad of cash at unsuspecting New Yorkers. In one such clip, he tossed money to an apparently Jewish man, sparking cries of antisemitism. Dupree subsequently apologized, and defended his intentions by pointing out that he had pranked many other people in the same way.

Flame Thrower Bus Jump( special effects) pic.twitter.com/gEWNvwsqHv — Dupree G.O.D (@DupreeGOD) November 10, 2020

NYC OUT OF CONTROL: Man with a FLAMETHROWER stands on top of a Bus and fires away at the public. @NYCMayor @NYPDnews (Video via @whatisny) pic.twitter.com/qwaVeW3Eey — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) November 17, 2020

Me and my boys are playing Spin Da bottle !!! Flame thrower edition. pic.twitter.com/hLZYkQqPbA — Dupree G.O.D (@DupreeGOD) November 3, 2020