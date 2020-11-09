Consequence of Sound is proud to announce that is the exclusive online retailer for Earthy Now, a quality hemp distributor based in Asheville, NC that partners with hemp farmers in Pacific Northwest for certified and organic hemp. As part of our initial rollout, we’re offering hemp smokes, flower, and tinctures.

Consequence of Sound began 13 years ago as a music publication. In the decade that’s followed, the publication has expanded its coverage scope to include other pop culture verticals, including film and television. Now, as Consequence of Sound officially rebrands itself as simply, Consequence, the publication is launching a new content vertical dedicated to health and wellness.



The last nine months have taken a toll on everyone — both physically and mentally. Prolonged periods of self-isolation has led to a staggering increase in depression and anxiety. In fact, according to the CDC, over 40% of Americans surveyed this summer reported suffering some form of mental health issues during the pandemic.

Consequence is supporting our readers with a series of initiatives tied specifically to promoting mental health and wellness. Our new content vertical will feature informative and relevant content pertaining to mental health and wellness, highlighted by the launch of a new podcast called Going There with Dr. Mike Friedman. Launching November 12th, the weekly podcast explores mental health through the personal journeys of artists. The goal of the series is to provide a focused conversation around specific issues within mental health, without being myopic.

Earthy products are harvested from reputable greenhouses and small family farms, which use ecologically sustainable methods to grow strains of hemp with profiles rich in cannabinoids and terpenes. Each product is organic, naturally processed, non-GMO, and lab tested to ensure purity and potency.

Additionally, Consequence has partnered with some of our favorite musicians to create exclusive CBD strains. Beyond providing a new revenue stream for these artists during a time of no touring, a portion of all sales on the Consequence Store is donated to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief and their support of independent musicians.

