Eddie Vedder Debuts New Solo Songs “Matter of Time” and “Say Hi”: Stream

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has unveiled a pair of new solo singles. Entitled “Matter of Time” and “Say Hi”, the songs were initially premiered during a livestream event benefiting Eddie and Jill Vedder’s EB Research Partnership. Now, you can stream both tracks online.

“Matter of Time” is paired with an animated music video directed by Matt Finlin and Jeff Lermire, while “Say Hi” is accompanied by a live performance video. The latter track is especially noteworthy as it was written for Eli Meyer, a six-year-old boy whose affliction with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullos inspired the Vedder’s to launch their charitable organization in hopes of finding a cure for the disease.



Both songs are also available on digital streaming platforms, and will be released on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl (pre-orders are now ongoing).

Wednesday night’s Venture Into Cures livestream also featured appearances from Billie Eilish, David Letterman, Bradley Cooper, Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Sandler, Willie Nelson, and Judd Apatow, among others. You can also find a replay of the entire livestream below.

Earlier this month, Vedder sat down for a lengthy interview on the Howard Stern Show and spoke openly about Chris Cornell’s death and the grief he still feels to this day. He also revealed the one piece of advice he gave Bradley Cooper prior to filming A Star is Born.