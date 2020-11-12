Femdot Unveils New Songs “Lifetime” Featuring Saba and “Back Home”: Stream

Femdot (photo by Caroline Daniel) and Saba (photo by Heather Kaplan

Femdot has released a pair of new songs under the banner Buy One, Get One Free Vol. 1. This BOGO single special includes “Lifetime” featuring Saba as well as “Back Home”.

“Lifetime” reunites the two Chicago MCs, who had previously appeared together on the 2019 Pivot Gang album You Can’t Sit With Us. The track was produced by Monte Booker and Nabeyin and boasts one of the stickiest, wordiest hooks of the year. At a time when drill has popularized the simple shout-along chorus, Femdot is bringing back the kind of tongue-twisters that peaked with “Forgot About Dre”. He raps, “I’m tryna make it happen at the right time/ Tryna make it hit for a lifetime/ Something for the clique for the lifeline/ Grind all you want it ain’t like mine.” Saba hops on the second verse with a flexible flow, trotting out three different rhythmic ideas in the span of 16 bars.



As for “Back Home”, it comes with a relaxed, soulful beat by Thelonious Martin. Femdot struts across the track, spinning punchlines with a bob-and-weave flow. The chorus is aimed at thirsty labels hoping to get Femdot on the dotted line. “Calls from labels, not gone visit I’m gone/ I’m not sending no songs come see me at home.” Check out both songs below.

Last September, Saba released a two-pack of his own, “Mrs. Whoever” and “Something in the Water” with Denzel Curry.