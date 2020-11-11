Floating Points Remixes Thundercat’s “Fair Chance”: Stream

Thundercat released his new album It Is What It Is earlier this year, and he’s been relishing in its success ever since by dropping reimagined versions of a few songs. Today, he’s sharing another: a remix of his single “Fair Chance” featuring Lil B and Ty Dolla $ign by none other than electronic maestro Floating Points. Stream it below.
The original version of “Fair Chance” was written as a tribute to the late Mac Miller, and as such took on a more somber stance compared to the rest of the album’s tracklist. In the hands of Floating Points, however, “Fair Chance” gets a slick dancefloor beat and glimmers with chipper synths. Without overlooking its role as an homage, the Crush mastermind reimagines the single to become a proper celebration of life.
“Fair Chance” is available now on streaming platforms and to purchase as a digital download. Pre-orders for a physical 12″ release, which comes out on December 18th, are currently ongoing as well.
This is the second remix that Thundercat has shared from It Is What It Is — one of the best albums of the year so far — following the “Dragonball Durag” rework with Smino and Guapdad 4000. Since then, he’s rolled out a new song for the ThunderCats TV series and accompanied his longtime friend and collaborator Flying Lotus on his latest record Flamagra (Instrumentals).