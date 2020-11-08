Foo Fighters Announce New Album Medicine at Midnight, Share First Single “Shame Shame”: Stream

Minutes before they took the stage at Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters confirmed the release of their next studio album. It’s called Medicine at Midnight and will be released on February 5th, 2021. As a preview, they’ve let loose the first single, “Shame Shame”, which you can stream below.
Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp, and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, Medicine at Midnight spans nine songs spanning 37 minutes.
As Dave Grohl detailed in an interview earlier this year, the new album is “filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”
Medicine at Midnight serves as Foo Fighters’ tenth album to date and the follow-up to 2017’s’s Concrete and Gold.
Medicine at Midnight Artwork:
Medicine at Midnight Tracklist:
01. Making a Fire
02. Shame Shame
03. Cloudspotter
04. Waiting on a War
05. Medicine at Midnight
06. No Son of Mine
07. Holding Poison
08. Chasing Birds
09. Love Dies Young