Foo Fighters Announce New Album Medicine at Midnight, Share First Single “Shame Shame”: Stream

Foo Fighters, photo courtesy of artist

Minutes before they took the stage at Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters confirmed the release of their next studio album. It’s called Medicine at Midnight and will be released on February 5th, 2021. As a preview, they’ve let loose the first single, “Shame Shame”, which you can stream below.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp, and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, Medicine at Midnight spans nine songs spanning 37 minutes.



As Dave Grohl detailed in an interview earlier this year, the new album is “filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”

Medicine at Midnight serves as Foo Fighters’ tenth album to date and the follow-up to 2017’s’s Concrete and Gold.

Medicine at Midnight Artwork:

Medicine at Midnight Tracklist:

01. Making a Fire

02. Shame Shame

03. Cloudspotter

04. Waiting on a War

05. Medicine at Midnight

06. No Son of Mine

07. Holding Poison

08. Chasing Birds

09. Love Dies Young