Foo Fighters Perform “Shame Shame” on Colbert: Watch

Dave Grohl also talks to Stephen Colbert about the band's new album and his drum battle with Nandi

on November 20, 2020, 7:04am
Foo Fighters continued to drum up hype for their new album Medicine at Midnight with a Thursday night appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The band performed their new single “Shame Shame”. Additionally, Dave Grohl spoke to Colbert about Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary, recording their new album in a spooky mansion, and his ongoing drum battle with Nandi. Replay both the performance and the interview below.

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters’ tenth album to date, drops February 5th, 2021. Last weekend, the band took the stage at the Roxy in Los Angeles for a rousing live-streamed concert. They also recently performed on Saturday Night Live.

 

