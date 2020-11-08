Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Foo Fighters Debut “Shame Shame”, Dust Off “Times Like These” on SNL: Watch

Coming in support of their newly announced album, Medicine at Midnight

by
on November 08, 2020, 2:10am
Foo Fighters SNL
Foo Fighters, photo courtesy of Saturday Night Live

Foo Fighters kicked off the promotional cycle behind their new album Medicine at Midnight by serving as the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Dave Grohl and co. performed their newly released lead single, “Shame Shame”, live for the first time. They later returned to the stage and dusted off “Times Like These’ in celebration of today’s election results. Replay both performances below.

This weekend’s episode of SNL marked Foo Fighters’ ninth time serving as musical guest. Prior to last night, they most recently appeared on the show’s 2017 Christmas episode in support of their ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold.

Foo Fights’ tenth album, Medicine at Midnight, is due out on February 5th, 2021.

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
Dave Chappelle: “You Have No Problem Wearing Them at the Klan Rally, Wear Them to Walmart Too”