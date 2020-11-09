Menu
Frightened Rabbit Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of The Winter of Mixed Drinks

"Perhaps through it we will all find a little lightness to help us through one of the darkest winters"

by
on November 09, 2020, 6:10pm
Frightened Rabbit circa 2010

Next month, Frightened Rabbit will reissue The Winter of Mixed Drinks in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The vinyl-only release will consist of a 12-inch containing the group’s original third album and a 7-inch featuring two live versions of songs from the LP. The first, “The Wrestle”, was taken from a 2010 concert at Cleveland’s Grog Shop. Meanwhile, “Things” was recorded at The Roundhouse in London in 2016.

In a statement on Twitter, the Scottish indie rockers said, “The Winter of Mixed Drinks, now 10 years old, is a cocktail of emotions for us,” adding, “Perhaps through it we will all find a little lightness to help us through one of the darkest winters.”

Speaking about the included 7-inch, Frightened Rabbit said they chose the two live recordings to “reflect the time we are all in now and the importance of people over stuff,” and specifically mentioned the lasting influence of frontman Scott Hutchison, who died by suicide in 2018. “Scott’s words always burrowed deep within people and this was the song he was probably most proud of writing and loved to play live.”

The Winter of Mixed Drinks anniversary reissue is officially out December 10th. Pre-orders have begun.

The reissue comes a little over a year after Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight, a compilation that honored both Hutchison’s work as well as the 10th anniversary of sophomore record The Midnight Fight Organ. It featured covers from CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, Ben Gibbard, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Craig Finn of The Hold Steady, Julien Baker, and more.

The Winter of Mixed Drinks 10th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:

Disc one: original 12″ vinyl

Side A

01. Things
02. Swim Until You Can’t See Land
03. The Loneliness and the Scream
04. The Wrestle
05. Skip the Youth

Side B

06. Nothing Like You
07. Man/Bag of Sand
08. Foot Shooter
09. Not Miserable
10. Living In Colour
11. Yes, I Would

Disc two: Bonus 7″ vinyl

Side A

“Things” Live at the Roundhouse, London, UK. December 7th 2016

Side B

“The Wrestle” Live at The Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH, USA. May 5th 2010

