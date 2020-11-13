Menu
Future and Lil Uzi Vert Drop Collaborative Album Pluto x Baby Pluto: Stream

The 15-track LP is executive produced by DJ Esco

by
on November 13, 2020, 12:08am
Lil Uzi Vert and Future
Lil Uzi Vert (photo by Philip Cosores) and Future (photo by Amy Price)

Future and Lil Uzi Vert have dropped a new collaborative album called Pluto x Baby Pluto. The 15-track LP was executive produced by DJ Esco. Listen below via Apple Music or Spotify. They’ve also shared a video for the track “That’s It”.

The pair previously linked up early this summer on a two-song single, “Over Your Head” and “Patek”. Interestingly, neither track appears on Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Back in March, Future released his long-awaited sophomore album, Eternal Atake, along with the sequel to his 2017 mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World.

Future dropped his latest album, High Off Life, in May. Beyond his work with Lil Uzi Vert, he’s also collaborated on tracks with DaBaby, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, and the late Pop Smoke.

Pluto x Baby Pluto Tracklist:
01. Stripes Like Burberry
02. Marni On Me
03. Sleeping on the Floor
04. Drankin N’ Smokin
05. Million Dollar Play
06. Plastic
07. That’s It
08. Bought a Bad Bitch
09. Rockstar Chainz
10. Lullaby
11. She Never Been to Pluto
12. Off Dat
13. I Don’t Wanna Break Up
14. Bankroll
15. Moment of Clarity

