Future and Lil Uzi Vert Drop Collaborative Album Pluto x Baby Pluto: Stream

Future and Lil Uzi Vert have dropped a new collaborative album called Pluto x Baby Pluto. The 15-track LP was executive produced by DJ Esco. Listen below via Apple Music or Spotify. They’ve also shared a video for the track “That’s It”.

The pair previously linked up early this summer on a two-song single, “Over Your Head” and “Patek”. Interestingly, neither track appears on Pluto x Baby Pluto.



Back in March, Future released his long-awaited sophomore album, Eternal Atake, along with the sequel to his 2017 mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World.

Future dropped his latest album, High Off Life, in May. Beyond his work with Lil Uzi Vert, he’s also collaborated on tracks with DaBaby, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, and the late Pop Smoke.

Pluto x Baby Pluto Tracklist:

01. Stripes Like Burberry

02. Marni On Me

03. Sleeping on the Floor

04. Drankin N’ Smokin

05. Million Dollar Play

06. Plastic

07. That’s It

08. Bought a Bad Bitch

09. Rockstar Chainz

10. Lullaby

11. She Never Been to Pluto

12. Off Dat

13. I Don’t Wanna Break Up

14. Bankroll

15. Moment of Clarity