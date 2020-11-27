George Harrison's album cover for All Things Must Pass

Today, November 27th, marks the 50th anniversary of George Harrison’s third solo album, All Things Must Pass. The estate of the late musician is planning to commemorate this milestone throughout 2021 with a series of initiatives, including a 50th anniversary reissue. But they’re kicking things off today by releasing a new “2020 mix” of the title track to All Things Must Pass.

The new stereo mix of “All Things Must Pass” was overseen by Grammy Award-winning audio engineer Paul Hicks. Listen in below.



“We’ve been digging through mountains of tapes, and they just kept coming – boxes and boxes of them,” said Harrison’s son, Dhani, in a statement. “Making this album sound clearer was always one of my dad’s greatest wishes and it was something we were working on together right up until he passed. But with the help of new technology and the work of Paul Hicks on this project, we are now able to make that happen. We can’t wait for you all to hear everything we’ve been working on and your patience will be rewarded next year.”

Also today, “My Sweet Lord”, the lead single to All Things Must Pass, is being reissued on limited-edition 7-inch milky clear vinyl as part of Record Store Day Black Friday. A recreation of the Angola pressing of the 45 from 1970 with unique artwork, the individually-numbered released is exclusive to RSD.