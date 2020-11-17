311’s Nick Hexum on Living with Anxiety

Going There with 311's Nick Hexum

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

311 singer-songwriter Nick Hexum joins the show this week to discuss how he copes with anxiety. In particular, Hexum explains how he often falls prey to “future tripping”: an unfortunate habit that finds him getting anxious about events that may happen in the future as opposed to focusing on improving life in the here and the now.

The Voyager artist also describes his intense coping regimen that includes therapy, focusing on how to understand and tolerate negative emotions, and working to find healthier and more adaptive ways of thinking. Because, for Hexum, mental health is a verb – an ongoing and active process that requires time and dedication.

