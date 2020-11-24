Menu
Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring on Living with Depression and Addiction

In the latest episode of Going There, Dr. Mike speaks to the singer-songwriter about hitting the bottom of his darkness

by
on November 24, 2020
Going There with Samuel T. Herring

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring joins the show this week to share how he fell into the very dangerous and very common cycle of depression and addiction. Herring explains how this struggle has led to suicidal thoughts, a dependency on cocaine, and self-isolation, all of which has led to further depression and disconnection. 

The As Long As You Are vocalist and songwriter states how he was able to explore his deepest and most frightening emotions by allowing himself to “touch the bottom” of his darkness. This, in turn, led him to accept his own negative feelings, helped him connect with people, and also express his love for others as part of his ongoing recovery. 

Stream above or subscribe now.

