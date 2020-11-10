Shamir on Living With Bipolar Disorder

Going There with Shamir

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Shamir joins Dr. Mike Friedman on the series premiere episode to discuss his journey living and coping with bipolar disorder. The Las Vegas artist digresses on how bipolar often feels like he’s trapped in his moods, thoughts, and behaviorisms, likening the condition to a method actor who can’t get out of character.

The Accidental Popstar Records founder and owner also shares how being limited creatively triggered an episode of depression and revisits a manic episode so intense that he needed to be hospitalized. Later in the discussion, Shamir explains how he copes on a daily basis by surrounding himself with the utmost supportive people.

