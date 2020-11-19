Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Gorillaz Unveil New Line of Luxe Vinyl Toys

The new figurines stand between 9- and 12-inches tall

by
on November 19, 2020, 12:00pm
gorillaz luxe vinyl toys superplastic
Image via Superplastic

You’ve had sunshine in a bag, but how about in a box? Now you can own versions of 2D, Russel Hobbs, Murdoc Niccals, and Noodle that are as real as anything else about your favorite virtual band. That’s right, Gorillaz have teamed up with the manufacturing might of Superplastic to create a limited-edition run of deluxe vinyl toys.

Technically, Gorillaz have only been working with Superplastic since 2019, but the band’s real-life co-creator Jamie Hewlett has been collaborating with the company for over 20 years. The new figurines stand between 9- and 12-inches tall and retail for $80-$85. Renderings of the toys capture the odd skin tones, brightly-colored hair, and vacant stares of the animated members, and you can check them out below.

Orders are available through the Superplastic website. These new toys are the latest promotion of Gorillaz’s new album Song Machine: Season 1 — Strange TimezRecently, the band shared a new video for “The Valley of the Pagans” featuring Beck. And real-life Gorillaz songwriter Damon Albarn has been teasing a movie and a Plastic Beach sequel.

Editors' Picks

GorillazToys 01 copy Gorillaz Unveil New Line of Luxe Vinyl Toys

GorillazToys 03 copy Gorillaz Unveil New Line of Luxe Vinyl Toys

GorillazToys 02 copy Gorillaz Unveil New Line of Luxe Vinyl Toys

GorillazToys 04 copy Gorillaz Unveil New Line of Luxe Vinyl Toys

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
Rapper Turns Himself in to Police After Shooting Flamethrower Atop NYC Bus
Next Story
Daisy Ridley Can Hear Tom Holland’s Thoughts in Chaos Walking Trailer: Watch