Grammys 2021 Nominees Revealed: Beyoncé, Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Taylor Swift

Grammy 2021 nominees: Phoebe Bridgers, Beyoncé, Fiona Apple, and Taylor Swift

Nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards have been revealed. Now in its 63rd year, the annual ceremony recognizes the best albums, songs, and artists of the eligibility period (September 1st, 2019 – August 31st, 2020).

Already the second most nominated artist in Grammy history, Beyoncé leads all of this year’s contenders with a total of nine nominations. Queen Bey’s “Black Parade” received nods for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Additionally, her and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix earned nominations for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.



Speaking of Megan Thee Stallion, she’ll also vie for Best New Artist against Phoebe Bridgers, Kaytranda, Doja Cat, and Chika.

Bridgers received a surprising four nominations. In addition to Best New Artist, the indie songwriter’s song “Kyoto” is up for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, and her masterful sophomore full-length Punisher is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.

The incomparable Fiona Apple also received a trio of nominations. “Shameika” is in consideration for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, and Fetch the Bolt Cutters is in the running for Best Alternative Music Album.

Taylor Swift, unsurprisingly, was honored for her latest album folklore. She earned six nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“cardigan)”, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“exile featuring Justin Vernon).

Other Album of the Year contenders include HAIM (Women In Music Pt. III), Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia), Post Malone (Hollywood’s Bleeding), Black Pumas (Black Pumas), Coldplay (Everyday Life), Jhené Aiko (Chilombo), and Jacob Collier (Djesse Vol. 3).

Billie Eilish, who last year swept the four general music categories, received four more nominations this year. “Everything I Wanted” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, while her James Bond theme “No Time to Die” received recognition in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

Brittany Howard received a total of five nominations, including Best Rock Performance (“Stay High”), Best Rock Song (“Stay High”), Best Alternative Music Album (Jaime), Best R&B Performance (“Goat Head”), and Best American Roots Performance (“Short and Sweet”).

The late John Prine received two posthumous nominations for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song, both for his final song “I Remember Everything”.

K-pop kings BTS earned their first-ever Grammy nomination in a performance category as their song “Dynamite” is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Other notable nominees include Flying Lotus (Producer of the Year), Jay Electronica (Best Rap Album), Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist (Best Rap Album), Power Trip (Best Metal Performance), Fontaines D.C. (Best Rock Album), and Arca (Best Dance/Electronica Album).

The 2021 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, January 31st and will be hosted by The Daily Show anchor Trevor Noah. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it remains to be seen whether the ceremony will take place in a live capacity with an audience.

See the list of notable 2021 Grammy nominees below. You can find the complete list at the Grammys’ website.

Album of the Year:

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier Djesse Vol. 3

HAIM – Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Burning

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Record of the Year:

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels – “If the World Was Ending”

Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranda

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Justin Bieber – “Yummy”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Justin Bieber feat. Quavo – “Intentions”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver – “exile”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatic

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – folklore

Best Dance Recording:

Diplo & Sidepiece – “On My Mind”

Disclosure feat. Aminé & slowthai – “My High”

Flume feat. Toro y Moi – “The Difference”

Jayda G – “Both of Us”

Kaytranda feat. Kali Uchis – “10%”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Arca – KiCk i

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Kaytranda – Bubba

Madeon – Good Faith

Best Rock Performance:

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Big Thief – “Not”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

HAIM – “The Steps”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Grace Potter – “Daylight”

Best Rock Song:

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

Tame Impala – “Lost in Yesterday”

Big Thief – “Not”

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Best Rock Album:

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Michal Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album:

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jamie

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Metal Performance:

Body Count – “Bum-Rush”

Code Orange – “Underneath”

In This Moment – “The In-Between”

Poppy – “Bloodmoney”

Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”

Best R&B Performance:

Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend – “Lighting & Thunder”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – “All I Need”

Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”

Emily King – “See Me”

Best R&B Song:

Rober Glasper feat. H.E.R. – “Better Than I Imagine”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Tiana Major9 & Earthgang – “Collide”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Grasper – Fuck Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best Rap Performance:

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Pop Smoke – “Dior”

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best Rap Song:

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Best Rap Album:

D Smoke – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Nas – King’s Disease

Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory

Best Folk Album:

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks For the Dance

Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times

Best Americana Album:

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Hiss Holden Messenger – Terms of Surrender

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

Marcus King – El Dorado

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

Best American Roots Performance:

Black Pumas – “Colors”

Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep in Love”

Brittany Howard – “Short and Sweet”

Norah Jones and Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”

John Prine – “I Remember Everything”

Best Comedy Album:

Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr – Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Max Richter – Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington – Becoming

Hildur Guonadóttir – Joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”

Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You”

Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into the Unknown”

Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die”

Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

JoJo Rabbit

Best Music Film:

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé – Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

Best Music Video:

Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

Future featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Woodkid – “Goliath”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Wyatt