What’s Streaming on HBO Max in December 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO Max)

HBO Max is bringing home a blockbuster for the holidays.

Unless you’ve been floating among the wreckage of Krypton, you probably already know that the streaming service is premiering the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas. So, be sure to clear your schedule during the holiday.



Right behind the great goddess is a real-life one in Meryl Streep, whose latest feature Let Them All Talk arrives on December 10th. Veteran filmmaker Steven Soderbergh helms the picture that also stars Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, and Lucas Hedges.

Other exclusive originals this month include Christmas specials involving Euphoria and Carrie Underwood. The latter sees the country star performing traditional favorites and new original material from her first Christmas album.

In terms of archival material, HBO Max will add Frank Darabont’s The Shawshank Redemption, Rob Reiner’s Misery, Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, the original Westworld, The Fellowship of the Ring, and three of the four Crow films.

Check out the entire list below.

Available December 1st

3 Godfathers (1949)

40 Days And 40 Nights (2002) (HBO)

Absolute Power (1997)

Adam Ruins Everything (Seasons 2-3)

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (2018)

Amistad (1997) (HBO)

Annabelle: Creation (2017) (HBO)

The Bay (2012) (HBO)

The Beguiled (2017) (HBO)

Beyond Reasonable Doubt (2017)

The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

The Blind Side (2009) (HBO)

Blow-Up (1966)

The Book Of Henry (2017) (HBO)

Bright Young Things (2004) (HBO)

Bundle of Joy (1956)

The Carbonaro Effect (Seasons 2-5)

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta (2019)

A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits (2016)

Code 46 (2004) (HBO)

Comedy Knockout (2016)

Contraband (2012) (HBO)

Crimes of the Century (2013)

The Crow (1994) (HBO)

The Crow: City Of Angels (1996) (HBO)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) (HBO)

Dead Wives Club (Season 1)

Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-4)

De Blanco La Patuda (2020) (HBO)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012) (HBO)

Fallen (1998)

Falling Skies (2011)

The Family Man (2000) (HBO)

Father of the Bride (1950)

Fifty Shades Of Black (2016) (HBO)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (2015)

Freelancers (2012) (HBO)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove (2010)

The Girl With All The Gifts (2016) (HBO)

Gladiator (2000)

Gun Crazy (1950)

Harry And The Hendersons (1987) (HBO)

Hell in the Heartland (2019)

Hero (2004) (HBO)

The History of Comedy (2017)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Hot Fuzz (2007) (HBO)

How It Really Happened (Seasons 1-4)

The Human Stain (2003) (HBO)

The Hunt with John Walsh (2014)

Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo (2018)

It Happened on Fifth Avenue (1947)

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

Juice (1992)

Just My Luck (2006) (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (2018)

The Last Samurai (2003)

La Unidad (2020)

Logan’s Run (1976)

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Misery (1990) (HBO)

The Misery Index (2013)

My Dream is Yours (1949)

Nancy Drew (2007)

No Blade of Grass (1970)

The Omega Man (1971)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Outbreak (1995)

Paid Off with Michael Torpey (2018)

Phantom Thread (2017) (HBO)

Period of Adjustment (1962)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History (2018)

Project X (2012) (Extended version) (HBO)

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack (2016)

The Redemption Project (2019)

Risky Business (1983)

Robots (2005) (HBO)

Rock Of Ages (2012) (Extended version) (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Room for One More (1952)

Sanctum (2011) (HBO)

The Sentinel (2006) (HBO)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004) (HBO)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) (Unrated version) (HBO)

Something’s Killing Me (2017)

Southland (Seasons 1-5)

Soylent Green (1973)

Spawn (1997)

Stargirl (Season 1)

Striptease (1996)

Susan Slept Here (1954)

Talk Show the Game Show (2017)

Tea for Two (1950)

Those Who Can’t (2016)

Three Godfathers (1936)

THX 1138 (1971)

Timeline (2003) (HBO)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)

True Grit (2010) (HBO)

Unfaithful (2002) (HBO)

Unmasking a Killer (2018)

Very Scary People (Season 1)

The Wedding Date (2005) (HBO)

Westworld (1973)

What Bitch? (2020) (HBO)

Wrath of the Titans (2012) (HBO)

Wrecked (2019)

Yogi Bear (2010)

Young Man with a Horn (1949)

Available December 2nd

Baby God (2020) (HBO)

Available December 3rd

Full Bloom (Season finale)

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (2020)

Bugs Bunny’s 24-Carrot Holiday Special (2020)

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)

Stylish with Jenna Lyons (Season 1)

Available December 4th

Beyond the Spotlight (Season 1)

Bright Now: Alien Worlds (2020)

Engineering the Future (2020)

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)

La Leyenda Negra (2020) (HBO)

Available December 5th

The Photograph (2020) (HBO)

Available December 6th

Euphoria (Special) (HBO)

Murder on Middle Beach (Docuseries finale) (HBO)

Available December 7th

Axios (Season finale) (HBO)

Available December 8th

40 Years a Prisoner (2020) (HBO)

La Jauria (Season 1)

One Night in Bangkok (2020)

Available December 9th

Alabama Snake (2020) (HBO)

The Trial of Christine Keeler (Season 1)

Available December 10th

4 Blocks (Seasons 1-3)

Esme & Roy (Holiday special)

Haute Dog (Holiday special)

House of Ho (Series premiere)

Let Them All Talk (2020)

Summer Camp Island (Season 3 premiere)

Veneno (Season finale)

Valley of Tears (Season finale)

Available December 11th

Adult Material (Season 1)

Midnight Family (2020) (HBO)

One Way or Another (Season finale) (HBO)

Available December 12th

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) (HBO)

Available December 15th

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Available December 16th

The Art of Political Murder (2020) (HBO)

Available December 17th

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

The Flight Attendant (Limited series finale)

Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 (Special)

Love Monster (Season 1-2)

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s

Available December 18th

Diego Torres Sinfonico (Season 1) (HBO)

Hasta que la boda nos separe (2020) (HBO)

Available December 19th

Wendy (2020) (HBO)

Available December 20th

I Used to Go Here (2020) (HBO)

Available December 21st

Industry (Season finale) (HBO)

Available December 23rd

Squish (Season 1)

Available December 25th

The West Wing (Seasons 1-7)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Available December 26th

Independence Day (1996) (Extended version) (HBO)

Road Trip (Season 1)

Available December 28th

His Dark Materials (Season 2 finale) (HBO)

Available December 29th

Los días de la ballena (2019) (HBO)

Available December 30th

The Champ (1979)

Conan Without Borders

What’s Leaving

Leaving December 10th

Lights Out (2016)

Leaving December 15th

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Leaving December 26th

American Animals (2018)

Leaving December 27th

Arizona (2018)

Leaving December 31st

An American in Paris (1951)

Analyze This (1999)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition (2016)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bringing Up Baby (1938)

Clash Of The Titans (2010)

Constantine (2005)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Doctor Zhivago (1965)

Empire of the Sun (1987)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Free Willy (1993)

Giant (1956)

Gladiator (2000)

The Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

The Hobbit (1977)

Jonah Hex (2010)

La La Land (2016)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2014)

Lucy In The Sky (2019)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)