Carrie Brownstein is Making a Heart Biopic

Ann Wilson revealed that it will be made for Amazon and produced by Lynda Obst

on November 28, 2020, 4:20pm
HEART (photo courtesy of Wikipedia) and Carrie Brownstein

Washington state rockers unite. Carrie Brownstein of the Olympia legends Sleater-Kinney is writing and directing a biopic about the iconic Seattle band, Heart.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Lyndsey Parker, Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson revealed that Brownstein — who’s also known for her starring role in the TV series Portlandia — will be telling her band’s story for Amazon alongside producer Lynda Obst (InterstellarSleepless In Seattle).

“I can’t tell you all about it, because it’s still being written right now,” Wilson said in a clip that was posted to Parker’s Instagram. “I saw the first draft of [Brownstein’s] script, and it’s really cool.”

According to Wilson, a few actresses have been considered to play her and her sister Nancy, who sing and perform a few instruments in the hard rock group that was formed in the early ’70s by guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, keyboardist David Belzer, and drummer Jeff Johnson. Apparently, Anne Hathaway expressed interest in playing Ann, “but I don’t think she’s exactly right for it,” Ann told Parker.

The movie will focus on the Wilson sisters’ childhood and Heart’s first two decades as a band, concluding in the early ’90s.

“That’s still in development right now,” Ann said of the project. “Because of COVID, it slowed everything down. But it’s definitely coming along.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s anyone’s guess when the film will actually arrive, but clearly the movie is in good hands. In non-Heart news, Nancy Wilson announced her debut solo album last month and shared its first single: a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising”.

