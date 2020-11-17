Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Hulu Increases Price of “Live TV” Service by $10 Per Month

Effective December 18th

by
on November 17, 2020, 9:08am
Hulu Live TV price increase plan cost
Hulu

Hulu has announced a price increase for its “Live TV” service effective in December.

Starting December 18th, the monthly cost of Hulu’s “Live TV” plan will go from $54.99 to $64.99 — an 18% increase. Hulu’s “No Ads + Live TV” plan is also receiving a price increase from $60.99 per month to $70.99 per month. That’s nearly double the initial cost of $40 a month for that combo when it launched in 2017. On the bright side, Hulu’s base subscription plans will not see a bump in cost this time around.

The price increase puts the monthly cost of Hulu “Live TV” on par with its main competition, YouTube TV, which announced its own 30% bump over the summer. Though both services now cost the same per month, Hulu says it still offers a better value thanks to its expansive on-demand library.

“‘Hulu + Live TV’ continues to be the only live TV streaming service that offers an entire on-demand streaming library — including more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals — along with more than 65 live news, sports, and entertainment channels, all in one place,” the streamer said in a statement.

It isn’t just Hulu and YouTube TV upping their prices, however; Netflix recently bumped up the monthly rate for its standard and premium plans by one to two dollars.

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Isn’t the Christmas Classic You’re Looking For: Review