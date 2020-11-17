Hulu

Hulu has announced a price increase for its “Live TV” service effective in December.

Starting December 18th, the monthly cost of Hulu’s “Live TV” plan will go from $54.99 to $64.99 — an 18% increase. Hulu’s “No Ads + Live TV” plan is also receiving a price increase from $60.99 per month to $70.99 per month. That’s nearly double the initial cost of $40 a month for that combo when it launched in 2017. On the bright side, Hulu’s base subscription plans will not see a bump in cost this time around.



The price increase puts the monthly cost of Hulu “Live TV” on par with its main competition, YouTube TV, which announced its own 30% bump over the summer. Though both services now cost the same per month, Hulu says it still offers a better value thanks to its expansive on-demand library.

“‘Hulu + Live TV’ continues to be the only live TV streaming service that offers an entire on-demand streaming library — including more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals — along with more than 65 live news, sports, and entertainment channels, all in one place,” the streamer said in a statement.

It isn’t just Hulu and YouTube TV upping their prices, however; Netflix recently bumped up the monthly rate for its standard and premium plans by one to two dollars.