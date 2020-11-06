Jade Bird Shares Radiant New Single “Headstart”: Stream

Jade Bird, photo by Ben Kaye

UK-based folk rocker Jade Bird has just released a new single called “Headstart”. It’s her first piece of new music since releasing her self-titled debut album over a year ago — and it’s well worth the wait.

“Headstart” is a three-minute romp bolstered by chipper guitar and her soaring vocals. Bird recorded the new track in the iconic RCA studios with producer Dave Cobb, who worked with big name Americana artists such as Brandi Carlile and the late John Prine.



According to Bird, she found the inspiration to write “Headstart” after a trip to upstate New York at the start of this year. “Being there, I was immediately taken back to the magic and inspiration of creating the first album,” she said in a statement. “It’s quite a light-hearted song, about liking someone who just can’t see the signs, but more than that releasing it feels like a way to give a bit of joy to the end of the year. It feels like community to me, and it makes me want to sing again.”

Stream Jade Bird’s “Headstart” below.

Originally, Bird’s plans for 2020 were supposed to include tour dates with The Lumineers. Obviously the coronavirus pandemic put the kibosh on those concerts, but it didn’t stop Bird from finding other ways to perform live. Just last month, she played Come Together: Mental Health Music Festival alongside artists like Jason Isbell, Shamir, Yola, and more.