James Blake Covers “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”: Stream

The UK crooner's latest offering is about the magic of falling in love

on November 20, 2020, 12:00am
James Blake The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face new song music stream, photo by Josh Cohen
James Blake, photo by Josh Cohen

It’s been a busy fall for James Blake this year, and he’s keeping that momentum going by releasing a brand new cover of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”.

Written by Ewan MacColl and made famous by Roberta Flack, “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” is a tender track about falling in love. Over mesmerizing electronica, Blake sings about the thrill of developing a crush, planting a first kiss, and realizing you’re compatible with someone else in a truly unique way.

This is the latest in a string of unexpected releases from Blake. Over the past month, he put out a surprise EP called Before, played a Frank Ocean cover on Fallon, and even made an unannounced cameo in Travis Scott’s PS5 unboxing livestream.

