Makers of Hitman Announce First James Bond Video Game in Eight Years

Project 007, image via IO Interactive

Take the tuxedo out of mothballs — or at least iron your formal underwear — because for the first time in eight years, a new James Bond video game is on the way. IO Interactive, the developer behind the popular Hitman franchise, has released a new teaser for something currently dubbed Project 007.

The world’s suavest super spy last put himself in your gaming hands in 2012’s 007 Legends. That was two console generations ago, back when the PS3 ruled the world. Now, via The Verge, Project 007 is being developed for “modern systems and platforms,” which would seem to include that new PS5 everybody’s buzzing about, along with your standard gaming PCs.



But don’t expect to see characters from the upcoming film No Time to Die. IO is working with MGM, Eon Production, and Delphi to develop a “wholly original Bond story exclusively as a video game.” In a statement, IO CEO Hakan Abrak called it “the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.”

There’s not much to glean from the teaser, which shows a bullet being loaded into the chamber of a gun. Watch it for yourself below. Project 007 has no release date as of yet, but it won’t be before IO’s next project Hitman 3 arrives in 2021. Meanwhile, the ongoing pandemic has pushed back No Time to Die to next spring. Last month, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS performed the “No Time to Die” theme song on Fallon. This year has seen Bond fans say farewell to two icons of the film franchise: Honor Blackman, who originated the part of Pussy Galore, died in April, and her co-star Sean Connery passed away in October.