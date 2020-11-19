Jamie Lee Curtis Officiates Wedding for Terminally Ill Halloween Superfan

Jamie Lee Curtis, photo via Universal Pictures

In an intensely bittersweet moment, Jamie Lee Curtis was able to make one Halloween superfan’s dying wish come true. The longtime Halloween franchise icon officiated the wedding for a 29-year-old cancer patient less than an hour before he passed.

Anthony Woodle was an aspiring horror director who was diagnosed with terminal esophageal cancer in 2019. According to Deadline, around the time of his diagnosis, Woodle got into contact with Rough House Productions — a production company that contributed to the 2018 Halloween reboot and the new 2021 sequel Halloween Kills — and they eventually linked him up with Curtis.



Woodle was a massive Halloween head, and he and Curtis got to chat about the forthcoming film, his health, and his plans to get married to his then-fiancée Emilee. Curtis, an ordained minister, offered to officiate the wedding, which was scheduled for September 13th of this year. Woodle’s health took a turn for the worse on the day of the nuptials, but Curtis carried forward with the ceremony over the phone as Woodle lay unconscious with his family and wife by his side. Less than an hour after they were pronounced married, Woodle died.

As Deadlinereports, Curtis delivered a touching sermon that spoke to the tragic circumstances of the union. “Anthony and Emilee, all anyone is promised is this moment,” the 61-year-old veteran actress said. “We live and we love in this moment. May the blessings of God rest upon you, may his peace abide with you, may her spirit illuminate your heart now, in this moment. With the power vested in me by the internet, it is my great pleasure to tell you that you are now married people.”

Fortunately, before he passed, Rough House Productions gave Woodle and Emilee the special opportunity of being the first outsiders to view Halloween Kills. Director David Gordon Green set up a private screening of the 2021 film, and Emilee told the Charleston newspaper Post and Courier how much it meant to Woodle.

“That was the most I’ve seen him smile — during and after the movie,” she said.