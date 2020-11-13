Jason Takes Manhattan (Paramount)

HIt’s Friday the 13th — the second one this year, in fact — and Waxwork Records is once again celebrating with Jason Voorhees. This time around, they’re bringing fans the complete score to 1989’s Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

After working with go-to franchise composer Harry Manfredini on 1988’s Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, composer Fred Mollin went solo for the eighth entry, eschewing the traditional strings for a more electronic-based score.



Now, the whole shebang is finally available on vinyl. As per tradition, Waxwork went straight to the original master tapes — dusted off from deep within the Paramount vaults — and they’ve since restored and remastered the sounds.

Pressed to “NYC Grime” and “Hot Pink Flying V” 180 gram colored vinyl, the 2xLP package comes housed in an interactive die-cut jacket featuring original artwork by Anthony Petrie. Seriously, this thing looks like it’s been pulled right outta the late ’80s.

Pre-orders are currently on-going. Below, you can gaze at the artwork and join the Halloweenies in the Big Apple as they discuss Jason’s not-so-New York adventure. Then, you can dive right into New Line November with their two new episodes.

