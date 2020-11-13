Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Friday the 13th: Jason Takes Manhattan Score Takes Vinyl

Fred Mollin's electronic sounds are getting the Waxwork treatment

by
on November 13, 2020, 12:00pm
Friday the 13th: Jason Takes Manhattan Score Takes Vinyl
Jason Takes Manhattan (Paramount)

HIt’s Friday the 13th — the second one this year, in fact — and Waxwork Records is once again celebrating with Jason Voorhees. This time around, they’re bringing fans the complete score to 1989’s Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

After working with go-to franchise composer Harry Manfredini on 1988’s Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, composer Fred Mollin went solo for the eighth entry, eschewing the traditional strings for a more electronic-based score.

Now, the whole shebang is finally available on vinyl. As per tradition, Waxwork went straight to the original master tapes — dusted off from deep within the Paramount vaults — and they’ve since restored and remastered the sounds.

Editors' Picks

Pressed to “NYC Grime” and “Hot Pink Flying V” 180 gram colored vinyl, the 2xLP package comes housed in an interactive die-cut jacket featuring original artwork by Anthony Petrie. Seriously, this thing looks like it’s been pulled right outta the late ’80s.

Pre-orders are currently on-going. Below, you can gaze at the artwork and join the Halloweenies in the Big Apple as they discuss Jason’s not-so-New York adventure. Then, you can dive right into New Line November with their two new episodes.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (Waxwork Records)
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (Waxwork Records)
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (Waxwork Records)
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (Waxwork Records)

Listen via Apple Podcasts | SpotifyGoogle Play | StitcherPodchaser | RSS

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
Alice Cooper Unveils Cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Rock & Roll”: Stream