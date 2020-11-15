Menu
Jeremih in Intensive Care After Contracting COVID-19: Report

The R&B singer is said to be on a ventilator

by
on November 14, 2020, 11:11pm
Jeremih
Jeremih, photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

Jeremih is in intensive care and on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19, according to TMZ.

Several of Jeremih’s friends and collaborators took to social media on Saturday asking for prayers. “He’s not doing good this covid shit is real,” wrote 50 Cent in an Instagram post. “He’s in ICU in Chicago.”

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, tweeted Chance the Rapper. “He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

This is a developing story…

