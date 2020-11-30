Juicy J Unveils New Album The Hustle Continues: Stream

Juicy J has unveiled his new album The Hustle Continues. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.
As one of the founding members of Three 6 Mafia, J is a principal architect of the southern hip-hop sound. The Memphis MC’s last solo album, 2017’s Rubba Band Business, was a star-studded affair. But it’s follow-up packs even more guests into the house, cramming 15 features onto 16 tracks. In addition to fellow Mafia-alumn Lord Infamous, The Hustle Continues boasts contributions from Logic, Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Conway, NLE Choppa, Jay Rock, Project Pat, Keyglock, Young Dolph, and A$AP Rocky.
The record is Juicy J’s first indie effort in ten years. A former signee of Columbia, J has reunited with the first label exec to ever offer him a record deal: Alan Grunblatt, now with eOne. J explained the economics of it in a statement, writing,
“Alan gave Three 6 Mafia our first deal, he believed in me then and he believes in what I’m doing today as an artist, and as a producer. It made the most sense to release The Hustle Continues independently and eOne gave me the best deal where I own 100% of my masters.”
Previously, the rapper shared the singles “Gah Damn High” and “1995”. Three 6 Mafia will be playing a socially-distanced — but still indoor — concert on December 11th.
The Hustle Continues Artwork:
The Hustle Continues Tracklist:
01. Best Group
02. Gah Damn High (feat. Lex Luger and Wiz Khalifa)
03. Spend It (feat. Lil Baby and 2 Chainz)
04. Po Up (feat. ASAP Rocky)
05. Killa (feat. Conway)
06. That’s the Way It Goes (feat. Key Glock)
07. Shopping Spree (feat. Young Dolph)
08. 1995 (feat. Logic)
09. What I Need
10. Shawty Bad (feat. Logic)
11. Load It Up (feat. NLE Choppa)
12. She Gon Pop It (feat. Megan the Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign)
13. Memphis to LA (feat. Jay Rock and Project Pat)
14. Datz What It Iz
15. In a Minute
16. I Can’t Stop