Julia Louis-Dreyfus Spoofs Rudy Giuliani to Announce Veep Table Read Fundraiser: Watch

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Rudy Giuliani impression

When life imitates Veep, Veep imitates life. To announce another political fundraising event from the cast of the hit HBO comedy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus pulled off her best Rudy Giuliani impression — melting face and all.

With makeup cascading down her head like so much running hair dye, Louis-Dreyfus took to Instagram to announce a Veep virtual table read. Mocking Giuliani’s wide-eyed lying about thousands of cases of alleged voter fraud and his rambling asides, the actress pointed out that “many brave and patriotic Americans have come forward having witnessed similarities between our ongoing election and the TV show Veep.”



As such, the original Veep cast has decided to come together once again to highlight those too-real-to-be-funny parallels with a table read of the Emmy-winning episode “Mother”. The Season 5 episode finds Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer in a tight race for president that comes down to a Nevada. Thinking it could secure her the White House, Meyer’s team first champions a recount, but when it turns out most of the missing ballots are military mail-ins for her opponent, they switch to trying to halt the count. You should be getting flashes of those pro-45 protestors across the country alternatively chanting “count every vote” or “stop the steal” right about now.

Also promising “special guests,” the reunion comes in support of America Votes’ get-out-the-vote efforts for the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election, which could flip the Senate for democrats. The event is set to take place Sunday, December 6th at 8:00 p.m. ET, and you can gain access by making a donation at the #ShowUpForGeorgia website.

Watch the announcement video to see Luis-Dreyfus spoof Giuliani below.

Luis-Dreyfus has been highly active this political season. She and the Veep team previously reunited to support the Wisconsin Democratic Party, which successfully flipped the state for President-Elect Joe Biden (targeted recounts and frivolous lawsuits not withstanding). Later, she joined some of her Seinfeld castmates for a similar event for the Texas Democratic Party. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress also hosted a night of the Democratic National Convention in August.