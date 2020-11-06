Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Kevin Gates Sings John Mayer’s Eponymous Hook on New Song “Wonderland”: Stream

The Baton Rouge rapper's latest single lifts the chorus of Mayer's 2002 hit "Your Body Is a Wonderland"

by
on November 06, 2020, 12:36pm
Kevin Gates Wonderland new song music John Mayer sample, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
Kevin Gates, photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates built a name for himself with his confessional anthems and transparent tracks, but lately he’s been exploring his talent as a singer, too. His latest effort, a new single called “Wonderland”, sees him continue that trend in an unexpected way: by covering John Mayer.

Technically speaking, “Wonderland” is an original number by Gates about the highs and lows of being a hopeless romantic. To doll up the chorus, he sings the hook of Mayer’s Grammy-winning hit “Your Body Is a Wonderland”, off his 2001 breakout album Room for Squares, rather faithfully. But make no mistake: Gates doesn’t go full-blown lovey-dovey here. Whereas Mayer’s song is a cheesy attempt to woo a woman over, Gates’ number gets straight to the point about sexual attraction. (Hence a lyric like, “We fuck on the floor, on a mattress/ She tell me she never felt dick in her stomach.”)

Stream the track below.

Editors' Picks

Last year, Gates put out a ton of new music, including his full-length album I’m Him and his six-track EP Only the Generals Gon Understand. He supported both releases by hitting the road as an opener for Cardi B followed by his own headlining tour.

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
David Fincher’s Mank Is a Dense, Technically Marvelous Ode to Old Hollywood: Review
Next Story
Youngboy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj Link Up on New Song “What That Speed Bout?!”: Stream