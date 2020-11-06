Killer Be Killed Unleash New Song “Inner Calm from Outer Storms”: Stream

Killer Be Killed, photo by Jim Louvau

The release of supergroup Killer Be Killed’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Reluctant Hero, is around the corner (November 20th). Now the band has unveiled the LP’s third single, “Inner Calm from Outer Storms”.

The song pairs personal lyricism with a musical backbone of propulsive heavy metal. The combined vocal talents of Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato conjure the subtle melodic sensibility also present on previous singles “Deconstructing Self-Destruction” and “Dream Gone Bad”.



Meanwhile, the guitar assault is powered by the legendary Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura), who adds additional vocals to the track. All the while, drummer Ben Koller (Converge) ties it all together with a rapid-fire beat. Killer Be Killed are the example of a democratic supergroup, with each member adding to the sonic formula in equal measure.

“‘Inner Calm From Outer Storms’ is about having the ability to sense a distant or unseen target,” Sanders said in a press release. “It explores a journey of reckless abandon where the destination may, or may not, actually exist.”

Added Puciato: “[The lyrics reference] the idea of being open to the freedom of having chaos be a state of existence.”



Reluctant Hero came as a pleasant surprise for fans. Killer Be Killed’s 2014 self-titled debut looked like it would be a one-off project — as is the case with many supergroups. However, the band reconvened creatively after a five-year hiatus to write new material.

It’s made for a busy year for Sanders and Puciato, who each add Reluctant Hero to their stacked 2020 resumes. Sanders has worked triple time in Killer Be Killed, Mastodon, and his other supergroup of parallel nomenclature Gone Is Gone, who also have a new album out in December.

As for Puciato, the singer recently dropped his ambitious solo debut, Child Soldier: Creator of God, which fused metal with electropop, industrial, and harsh noise.

Pre-order Reluctant Hero via Nuclear Blast or Amazon. Watch the video for “Inner Calm from Outer Storms” below.