King Princess Releases New Song “PAIN”: Stream

Last month, King Princess returned with her first new song of 2020. Now, the she’s back with another one called “PAIN”.

The track is an upbeat banger that was co-produced by KP, Mark Ronson, Shawn Everett, and Mike Malchicoff. However, despite its playful musical demeanor, the lyrics are all about KP’s proclivity for finding herself in one-sided relationships. “You and I just get along/ I wonder how I’ll fuck it up,” she questions bluntly during the verse. The hook is simple yet effective: “Cause I can’t help/ Turning my love into pain”.



“PAIN” definitely has a more danceable vibe than her October single “Only Time Makes It Human”, so imagine what it will sound like in the club as you take a listen below.

While speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, KP shared that “PAIN” is “probably my favorite song I’ve ever written”. “I think what I love about it is it’s got that fucking piano,” she says. “It’s the ultimate George Michael meets Erotica-era Madonna meets an incredible remix if you’re in a gay club that makes you uncomfortable and horny.”

KP also talked about why she waited until the end of 2020 to start releasing new material, compared to many of her pop contemporaries who’ve used their downtime from touring to unload tons of new music.

“Well, first of all, I totally respect anyone releasing music all the time,” she said. “But I was just between the global pandemic, and then a massive racial movement, I just didn’t feel like […] it was appropriate to be releasing music, just for me, personally, until time was right.”

However, KP also revealed that she’s spending the rest of 2020 working on her new album with Ronson, who produced her 2019 debut Cheap Queen. She also hinted that there’s one more track coming before the ball drops on new years, but she was cryptic about the details. “Well, I’ve got this track coming out. I’m really excited because it’s going to close my year.”

Although she laid low for most of the year, KP wasn’t totally silent in 2020. Back in February, our 2019 Rookie of the Year released Cheap Queen deluxe edition with five new tracks, and in April she played one of the first NPR Tiny Desk (Home) concerts.