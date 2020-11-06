Chicago Rapper King Von Shot and Killed: Report

King Von

Chicago rapper King Von was reportedly shot and killed outside of an Atlanta nightclub early Friday morning.

According to Atlanta police deputy chief Timothy Peek (via the Atlanta Journal Constitution), a confrontation between two groups erupted outside of Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge shortly after 3:00 a.m. local time. Tragically, “that physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups.”



Two off-duty Atlanta police officers who were working security at the club intervened and exchanged gunfire.

Peek said police are investigating the incident, but have yet to determine a motive or identify the gunman(s) responsible for the fatal shots.

DJ Akademiks has confirmed that King Von was one of the victims killed in the shooting. “I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it,” Akademiks reported in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

News of King Von’s death was also confirmed by his close friend Chopsquad DJ, who wrote on Instagram: “My heart can’t take this. No bro. Why you. Why bro. Please just FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this shit ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Bestfriend. The only nigga to listen to me word for word from day 1. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning and every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro @kingvonfrmdao.”

From my convo with Von manager who survived getting shot, he says it wasn't the police who killed King Von. However, he did say Police did engage in a shoot out with other armed individuals who were there . King Von reportedly was unarmed. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 6, 2020

From my convo with Von manager who survived getting shot, he says it wasn’t the police who killed King Von. However, he did say Police did engage in a shoot out with other armed individuals who were there . King Von reportedly was unarmed. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 6, 2020