KISS Announce “KISS 2020 Goodbye” Livestream New Year’s Eve Concert

KISS, photo by Autumn Andel

Who better to kiss 2020 goodbye than … KISS? And that’s exactly the name of the legendary rock act’s just-announced livestream New Year’s Eve concert, which will take place from the Atlantis in Dubai.

The “KISS 2020 Goodbye” pay-per-view concert will begin streaming at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on December 31st, with virtual tickets ranging from $39.99 for a standard viewing to $999.99 for a super-deluxe package that includes a boatload of memorabilia.



As with everything they do, KISS are going big with this streaming event. A full description of the show reads as follows:

“To send off 2020 in their larger-than-life style on New Year’s Eve, the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, multi-platinum selling band is reigniting the FIRE and roaring back to life! In true KISS fashion, they are bringing the biggest & baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year, proving once again, that KISS never does anything small. The massive stage production and FREE pre-show will be brought directly into your living room at 9 pm LIVE from Atlantis Dubai on December 31st!”

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, this show produced by Landmarks Live can be seen globally with ticketing technology and livestream powered by TIXR and experienced like no other virtual concert before. You’re invited to spend New Year’s Eve with The Demon, The Starchild, The Spaceman, and The Catman as they rock out of 2020 and roll into 2021 … all night!”

KISS had all of 2020 booked with dates for their farewell tour, but had to postpone most shows after nearly completing the winter leg. As of now, the tour is set to resume with a European leg that begins in June, followed by a North American run that launches in August. David Lee Roth is set to open most shows.

Tickets and VIP bundles for the “KISS 2020 Goodbye” livestream concert are available here. Watch a video promo for the show below.