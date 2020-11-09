Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

David Duchovny on Gestureland, Truly Like Lightning, and Playing Progressive Characters

Veteran star previews both his forthcoming third album and his fourth novel

by
on November 09, 2020, 11:15am
Kyle Meredith With... David Duchovny
Kyle Meredith With... David Duchovny

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

David Duchovny joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his new single, “Layin’ On the Tracks”, and his forthcoming third album, Gestureland. The X-Files legend talks about being inspired by Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, how daily politics have been a new part of his life, and how he’s finding his voice as a songwriter. The New York Times best-selling author also previews his upcoming fourth novel, Truly Like Lightning, which follows a desert-dwelling Mormon family and their resistance to the harms of the outside world. To cap it off, Duchovny also chats about his return to acting in The Craft: Legacy, what he did in the interim, and why he’s been attracted to socially progressive characters.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
Alec Baldwin Retires Dubious Trump Impersonation with Even More Dubious “You’re Welcome” Sign
Next Story
System of a Down’s John Dolmayan Urges Americans to Fight for Trump: “This Election Is Not Over”