David Duchovny on Gestureland, Truly Like Lightning, and Playing Progressive Characters

Kyle Meredith With... David Duchovny

David Duchovny joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his new single, “Layin’ On the Tracks”, and his forthcoming third album, Gestureland. The X-Files legend talks about being inspired by Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, how daily politics have been a new part of his life, and how he’s finding his voice as a songwriter. The New York Times best-selling author also previews his upcoming fourth novel, Truly Like Lightning, which follows a desert-dwelling Mormon family and their resistance to the harms of the outside world. To cap it off, Duchovny also chats about his return to acting in The Craft: Legacy, what he did in the interim, and why he’s been attracted to socially progressive characters.

