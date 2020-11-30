Julien Baker on Her Big Libra Energy, Being Told Lies, and Dunking on Republicans

Kyle Meredith With... Julien Baker

Julien Baker hangs out with Kyle Meredith to talk about Little Oblivions and its themes of self examination and survival. Baker speaks about the illusions that we build for ourselves to make us feel comfortable, a life of being told lies, and how she took the news that the Easter Bunny wasn’t real. The Boygenius member also discusses her Big Libra Energy, adding drums into her songwriting, and covering Blink 182’s “Anthem Pt. 2”.

