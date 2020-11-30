Menu
Julien Baker on Her Big Libra Energy, Being Told Lies, and Dunking on Republicans

Singer-songwriter joins Kyle Meredith With... to discuss Little Oblivions

by
on November 30, 2020, 4:00pm
Julien Baker hangs out with Kyle Meredith to talk about Little Oblivions and its themes of self examination and survival. Baker speaks about the illusions that we build for ourselves to make us feel comfortable, a life of being told lies, and how she took the news that the Easter Bunny wasn’t real. The Boygenius member also discusses her Big Libra Energy, adding drums into her songwriting, and covering Blink 182’s “Anthem Pt. 2”.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

