Stone Gossard and Mason Jennings on Forming Painted Shield and Pearl Jam Slowing Down

Kyle Meredith With... Stone Gossard and Mason Jennings

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and singer-songwriter Mason Jennings have teamed up as Painted Shield and sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about their self-titled debut album. Together, they discuss how they teamed up and recruited Matt Chamberlain, Brittany Davis, and John Congleton. Gossard tells us of opening his vault of demos for the music while Jennings describes working in a band for the first time and writing lyrics about time as escapism.

Gossard’s Loosegroove Records was also resurrected for the project, and Gossard details plans for the label to release a final Brad album and a previously unreleased 1982 Duff McKagan record. On the Pearl Jam side, Gossard discusses what it’s been like to release Gigaton without touring, the anxiety dreams he’s having with this being the longest he’s ever gone without playing Pearl Jam music, how the band is slowing down, plans for No Code and Yield box sets, and recording more PJ music.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter